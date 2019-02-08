Forecast: One last springlike day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Above average temperatures Friday then much cooler weather returns this weekend. Watching early next week rain chance with mix/snow possible.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm. SW wind 10-15mph. Gusts to 25mph. Highs in low to mid 60s. Falling temperatures later afternoon. Especially at night.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and chilly. Rain at night. Lows in the mid 20s, highs mid 40s. (Late Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Cloudy with rain likely. Mix and snow possible, mainly north of RIC and northern VA in the evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Rain likely and a possible mix of sleet, more likely Piedmont and northern VA areas. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precip Chance: 70%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50.
