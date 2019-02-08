FBI Richmond hosts third annual youth academy program

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - FBI Richmond’s third annual youth academy program will take place in the summer of 2019.
The two-day program gives students a comprehensive look into today’s FBI.
Participants are provided with behind-the-scenes demonstrations from the Evidence Response Team and Special Agent Bomb Technicians, and instruction from multiple investigative squads.
The program is set to take place between Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Richmond Field Office, located at 1970 East Parham Road in Richmond.
The program is limited to 30 students, who must meet the following requirements:
- United States citizen
- Virginia resident
- Enrolled in an accredited high school or home-school, recognized by school district
- Between 15 - 18 years old
- Junior or senior during the 2019 - 2020 school year
- GPA of 2.5 of better
Eligible students are encouraged to submit an application.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.