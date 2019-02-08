Elementary school students receive flag training amid new responsibility

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Some fifth-grade students at Bluestone Elementary School got a lesson on the American and Virginian flags on Thursday when the JROTC from Harrisonburg High School held a flag training session.
Staff at Bluestone Elementary decided to start giving fifth-grade students more responsibilities, and one of those is to be in charge of raising and lowering the flag each day. Anne Lintner, the principal for the school, said the lesson gave them a better understanding of the flag.
“I think it’s important for them to understand how people revere the flag and what it means to them,” Lintner said, “but you know, it means something to each one of those individual students as well.”
JROTC cadets explained why they respect the flag and how it shows respect to the country. Students got a lesson in how to fold the flag, raise and lower it, and what things on it represent.
Angelina Malashiy, a Major in the JROTC program, said teaching this lesson was incredibly important for her.
“To see little kids learn about the flag and just soak in all the information is really important because we live in America,” Malashiy said, “so I think it’s important for them to learn everything that they can for the country.”
Lintner started the training by showing students a display case made by a former custodian who preserved the first flags flown at Bluestone Elementary School. In the case behind the flags is a list of all of the days the flag had to be lowered to half staff during the first 14 months the flags flew at the school.
Those reasons included the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, the February 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, and when former First Lady Barbara Bush died in April 2018.
The display case hangs in the lobby of the school.