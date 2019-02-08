Avoid DIY projects prone to disaster

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/WXIX) - If you love to spend your weekend doing DIY projects, listen up.
A lot of us can tackle basic home improvement tasks, like painting, or decorating.
But a new survey finds some DIY projects are more prone to disaster than others.
A recent survey by home improvement site ImproveNet found the average DIY-er had eight projects under their belt.
And more than 60% regretted tackling at least one of them.
And one in three admit that they had to call in a professional to fix their shoddy work.
So what was the single project people are most likely to regret? Installing floor tiles.
A solid 40% of people who tried it wished they hadn’t.
Also on the list of biggest regrets: replacing ceilings, refinishing hardwood floors and installing carpet.
But there are other jobs best left to the pros.
Ask yourself if you could get hurt, or do serious damage to your house, by DIY-ing it.
Yes, you can probably swap out a light fixture.
But the safest bet is leaving other wiring tasks to an electrician.
Tackling a plumbing project can backfire, too, if pipes leak and wreck the room below, or cause a mold problem.
Those DIY TV shows make it look easy, but some of these projects are difficult and tedious, and doing them wrong will cost you money, or hurt your home value!
