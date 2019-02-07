Virginians react to the political controversies

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Virginians are divided on what to do after Governor Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring admitted to wearing blackface in the past, and Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax faces sexual assault accusations.
“I think it’s interesting. It’s not good,” resident Gregory Podolak said.
“I’m a little conflicted. My first thought was that he should resign,” Margaret Gibbs said.
“I’m a Republican and I’m willing to hear him out. I stood firm with Kavanaugh - it happened a long time ago. Same thing with Northam. We need to hear him out,” Gregory Podolak said.
Podolak said he doesn’t agree with blackface but doesn’t want people to rush to a decision.
“I don’t think it was malicious or meant to hurt anyone like that. I think it was a ‘joke.’ It wasn’t a funny joke, but they did it,” Podolak said.
Margaret Gibbs believes Northam should resign.
“Even if it was a long time ago he knew that it was not right,” Gibbs said.
Gibbs told me she is no stranger to the controversial topic of blackface.
“I grew up with the minstrels in the 1940′s in Indiana, and we had no concept of race. We just thought it was good entertainment. We didn’t know there was anything demeaning to the black people about it,” Gibbs said.
She said when they found out the meaning, they stopped.
Others admit they don’t know what to think.
“I’m still conflicted over Fairfax because there’s no proof in that one,” Gibbs said.
When it comes to the sexual assault accusations surrounding Fairfax, many people said they have more questions than answers.
“I’m a woman and I think you should investigate it. But why do you wait 20 years to say you’ve been assaulted?” Gibbs said.
Many people say they are just trying to wrap their heads around everything that is going on, but they are ready for things to get back to normal.
