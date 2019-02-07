VCU holds off George Washington to pick up road win

WASHINGTON, DC (WWBT) - De’Riante Jenkins scored 14 points and Marcus Santos-Silva notched his fourth double-double of the season, as VCU held off a late George Washington charge to top the Colonials, 60-50, in Washington on Wednesday night.
The Rams used a 6-0 spurt at the end of the first half to take a 34-30 lead into the locker room and came out strong in the second. VCU held George Washington scoreless through the first 6:17 of the second half and opened up a 12 point lead at 42-30.
The Colonials rallied to pull to within four, as DJ Williams’ three-pointer with 1:55 remaining in the game cut the score to 52-48, but Vince Williams scored on a tip-in on VCU’s next possession, and the Rams hit their free throws down the stretch to lock up their third straight victory. Mike Rhoades and company held GW to just six second half field goals and forced 12 turnovers in the second 20 minutes.
Santos-Silva’s double-double came with ten points and eleven rebounds. Marcus Evans added ten points on a rough shooting night (2-10 from the floor), though he did dish out four assists. George Washington’s Williams scored a game-high 16 points.
The Rams improved to 7-2 in the Atlantic 10 (16-6 overall) and overtook sole possession of second place in the conference with George Mason’s loss at Richmond on Wednesday. They’re one-game behind Davidson for the top spot in the league halfway through the A-10 schedule.
VCU returns to action on Saturday at St. Bonaventure. Tip-off is set for 2:00pm on Olean, New York.
