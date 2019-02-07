VCU holds off George Washington to pick up road win

The Colonials rallied to pull to within four, as DJ Williams’ three-pointer with 1:55 remaining in the game cut the score to 52-48, but Vince Williams scored on a tip-in on VCU’s next possession, and the Rams hit their free throws down the stretch to lock up their third straight victory. Mike Rhoades and company held GW to just six second half field goals and forced 12 turnovers in the second 20 minutes.