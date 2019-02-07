TSA sees increase in guns confiscated in Virginia, nationwide

(WWBT) - Guns discovered at airport checkpoints increased in 2018, and Virginia’s airports were no different.
A total of 82 guns were confiscated at Virginia airports, up from 71 in 2017.
More guns were found at Norfolk International Airport than any other in the commonwealth with 21, which is more than double the 10 guns found there in 2017.
A combined 33 were found in the Washington, DC, area – 17 at Dulles International and 16 at Reagan National. In Richmond, 14 guns were found at TSA checkpoints.
Richmond and Dulles were the only airports in Virginia to see a drop in gun confiscations from 2017.
The number of guns confiscated at Dulles decreased from 24 in 2016 to 19 in 2017 to last year’s 17. In Richmond, 18 guns were found in 2017.
Additionally, six guns were found at Roanoke-Blacksburg, four in Charlottesville and two each in Lynchburg and Newport News-Williamsburg.
Nationwide, 4,239 firearms were discovered at TSA checkpoints in 2018, an average of more than 11 per day. TSA said 86 percent of those firearms were loaded and 34 percent had a round in the chamber.
The airport with the most firearm confiscations was the one that saw the most passengers – Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta with 298 firearms found.
Rounding out the top five airports with the most guns found at security checkpoints were Dallas/Fort Worth International, Phoenix Sky Harbor International, Denver International and Orlando International.
Data provided by the TSA shows an increase in firearms discovered at security checkpoints every year since 2008, when 926 were discovered.
