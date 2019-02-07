Suspect arrested, others wanted in New Kent home invasion

NEW KENT, VA (WWBT) - Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a 2017 home invasion and are looking for others.
Rashard Davon Terry, 26, of Richmond, was arrested Feb. 4 in Hopewell and faces several charges related to an Aug. 5, 2017, break-in in New Kent County.
Police said multiple suspects forced their way into a home on Colony Trail in Lanexa, restricted movement of a victim in the home and took several items.
Terry was charged with breaking and entering, malicious wounding, robbery, abduction, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of a firearm by a violent felon and two counts of grand larceny for a vehicle and firearms.
He is being held without bond at Henrico Jail East.
Additional charges are pending an investigation by the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
