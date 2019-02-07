Rev. Sharpton to Gov. Northam: ‘You are a blackface user’

The Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at Virginia Union University on Thursday about race relations, faith and reconciliation. (Source: NBC12)
By Eric Perry | February 7, 2019 at 12:18 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 12:24 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Rev. Al Sharpton didn’t hold back on his thoughts Thursday about the controversy surrounding the state’s top leaders.

At the beginning of a speed about community and racial reconciliation at Virginia Union University, he told Gov. Ralph Northam, “You are a blackface user.”

“If someone had to tell you that you weren’t in the picture then there’s a chance you could have done it,” Sharpton said.

On Friday, a racist photo emerged on the governor’s yearbook page from 1984.

Northam took responsibility for that photo but says in the hours following, he reflected with family and friends and does not believe the photo is of him because he has no memory of it. Northam said that Friday was the first time he saw the yearbook that includes someone in blackface and a KKK robe.

While Northam said this is not him in the photo, he said that he did dress up as Michael Jackson when he was 25 years old and darken his face then on a separate occasion in San Antonio for a dance contest.

“I flew out of New York to tell you that your political days are over and you need to go on to another life,” Sharpton said.

Sharpton also addressed sexual assault allegations surrounding Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

“Any accusation should be taken seriously and both the woman and Fairfax should not be disrespected,” he said.

“One minute it’s Charlottesville and the next it’s blackface. Virginia keeps popping up,” Sharpton said, referring to the deadly Unite the Right Rally in August 2017.

“If you sin you must pay for the sin,” he said.

