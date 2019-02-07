Pastor accused of having sex with young girl, impregnating her twice

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WYFF/WMBF) – A pastor in the Upstate has been arrested for allegedly having sex with an underage girl.
According to NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 32-year-old Phillip Jerard Buckson, of Boiling Springs, on Wednesday at Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church, where he is listed as a senior pastor on the church’s website.
A news release said an investigation began on Jan. 30, when a Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office investigator assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received two tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Investigators said the girl was located and gave a detailed statement about her involvement with Buckson, according to WYFF.
The girl said she had sexual intercourse with Buckson many times in multiple locations starting when she was 13. She said she became pregnant twice and had abortions to terminate the pregnancies.
Investigators said once he was taken into custody, Buckson gave a full confession to the allegations, according to WYFF.
