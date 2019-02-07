Northam, Fairfax skip basketball fundraiser for cancer research

Northam, Fairfax skip basketball fundraiser for cancer research
(Source: Capital News Service)
February 6, 2019 at 8:59 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 8:59 PM

By Owen FitzGerald

Capital News Service

RICHMOND — Despite controversies around the Capitol, Virginia legislators and lobbyists met on the basketball court to raise money for cancer research, with two notable absences: Gov. Ralph Northam and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.

Both had participated in last year’s fundraising event that raised nearly $35,000 for research at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center.

The games took place in the middle of a troubled week for the Democratic leaders:

The 11th annual Capitol Square Classic was held Wednesday evening at the Siegel Center in Richmond — normally home to the VCU men’s and women’s basketball teams. The two games saw the Senate take on the House, and members of the governor’s office were pitted against a team of lobbyists.

Pages from the House and Senate — teenagers who assist legislators during the General Assembly’s session — cheered on their respective teams in front of a crowd of about 200.

This year’s event raised over $32,000 for research.

