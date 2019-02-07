News to know for Feb. 7: New York Post calls out VA leaders; Rev. Al Sharpton speaks on race; State trooper remembered

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - This week has been a long one, with state political leaders at the forefront of scandals.
Today’s New York Post cover addresses Virginia’s capitol crisis.
The daily newspaper’s front page reads “Virginia is for losers,” playing off the state motto, “Virginia is for lovers.”
The cover shows Governor Ralph Northam, Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring and House Speaker Kirk Cox, who would be next in line should the three men resign.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney weighed in on Attorney General Mark Herring’s admission to wearing blackface.
“He provided a sincere apology about what occurred in 1980. I could feel his shame, however that doesn’t make it alright,” he said.
When asked whether Herring should resign, the mayor said Herring should do what’s best for the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Gayton Elementary School will open on a two-hour delay today, Thursday, Feb. 7.
The delay is due to a power outage impacting the school.
School district officials say a vehicle accident knocked out power to the school and surrounding neighborhoods.
Rev. Al Sharpton will discuss reflections of race and reconciliation at Virginia Union University today.
The discussion will take place at 11 a.m. at Coburn Hall, Allix B. James Chapel.
Virginia State Trooper Lucas Dowell’s best friends remember him as a man passionate about helping those around him.
“He had a passion to serve and more importantly, a passion to make people’s lives better,” said Dowell’s best friend, Aaron Clampitt. “You couldn’t have asked for a better man to become a police officer and serve this state."
A funeral service for Dowell will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Chilhowie Christian Church.
Italian luxury brand Gucci took to Twitter to apologize for “the offense caused” by a recently released wool sweater.
The sweater appears to feature oversized lips, which have been compared to historically racist depictions of black people.
Many social media users criticized the design, comparing it to blackface.
President Donald Trump warned against investigation during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.
“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation,” he said.
However, Democrats continue to investigate Trump’s tax returns, business and Russian ties.
