Man leaves without money after trying to rob Chesterfield gas station

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a man tried to rob a BP Gas Station Wednesday evening.
Police were called to 2700 block of East Hundred Road around 7:16 p.m.
Officers said a man walked into the building, acted like he had a weapon and demanded money. He then left before obtaining any money.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 6-foot-2, weighing 200-220 pounds, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
