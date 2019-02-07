How to travel on a ‘shoestring’ budget

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/WXIX) - If you love to travel but don’t want to break the bank, there’s another option.
Traveling can be expensive, if you fly, book nice hotels and eat in good restaurants. But if you’re willing to be more flexible, you can save a fortune—with the right apps!
If you’re open to staying in a hostel versus a hotel, then check out Hostel Bookers. It shows you prices, photos and features for hostels all over the world.
One other hot trend right now is Home Exchange. On the website, you list your house, then find a house in a city you’d like to visit, and message that homeowner to see if you can negotiate a trade for a week or two.
Or if you’re really flexible, and maybe a little brave, try the CouchSurfing app. You will literally end up on someone’s couch, or in a spare bedroom—which could save you a fortune.
But is it safe? Before you stay in a stranger’s house, you want to make sure to research that person and check references, and have a backup plan, just in case.
