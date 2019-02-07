Former Powhatan Little League president indicted after embezzling funds over 3 years

POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) - The Powhatan Multijurisdictional Grand Jury has indicted Charles D. Green, of Powhatan, after he turned himself in for embezzlement.
Green has been charged with three counts of felony embezzlement from the Powhatan Little League, LLC. Green served as the former president of the Powhatan Little League from 2014 until he resigned in February of 2018.
The indictments are the result of an 11-month investigation conducted by the Virginia State Police, the Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the Powhatan Multijurisdictional Grand Jury.
Numerous complaints were made to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office regarding accounting discrepancies in the books of the Little League while Green was president.
According to the indictments, Green embezzled funds from the Little League accounts multiple times between January 2015 and February 2018.
Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Rob Cerullo will prosecute the case, along with the Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Green turned himself in on Wednesday, Feb. 6, and will remain on bond pending trial.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.