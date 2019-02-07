Forecast: Spring preview through Friday, then winter returns

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two more days of warm weather before much cooler weather returns this weekend.
THURSDAY: A big gradient from North to South. 50s on the Northern Neck, 60s in Richmond, and 70s South of town. Clouds and a few morning showers, then Mainly cloudy and dry for the rest of the day. high: 67° in Richmond. (Rain Chance: 40% in the early morning, gone by mid morning)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a stray shower possible with a cold front. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. Turning colder late. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 30s, highs only near 40
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, but still mainly dry. Lows in the 20s, highs mid to upper 40s.
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. Lows mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day for rain and a possible mix of sleet and snow. A mix is more likely Piedmont areas west of RVA. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precip Chance: 70%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Rain could stick around if the front slows down. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain chance: 20%)
