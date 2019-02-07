Faith leaders oppose guns in houses of worship

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A bill in the General Assembly would allow guns in houses of worship, something faith leaders from across the Commonwealth say they oppose.
The Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy is against the Senate Bill that would repeal the law that keeps guns out of Houses of Worship. They say they have three reasons to keep weapons out of churches, synagogues, and mosques.
First, their faith teaches compassion, so they hope to decrease gun violence. Also, the center argues houses of worship should be able to decide their own security plans, without the threat of violence inside. And, finally, safety. They say accidents can happen when weapons are around.
But the faith leaders said Thursday that the controversy at the Capitol surrounding the state’s leaders is getting in the way of healthy discussion surrounding other issues. They argue we should work to forgive.
"I just think it’s a time for dialogue to come together to try to provide healing of the past and to look at where we go now. If you keep talking about the past, that’s where it’s going to stay. You can bring up what’s happened, but you need to look at what can we do to heal to move forward,” said Rodney Hunter, co-director of Virginia Interfaith Center.
