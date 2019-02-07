Dakota Theriot indicted on 3 counts of first-degree murder in slaying of girlfriend, Ernest family

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) — A grand jury in Livingston Parish, Louisiana, has indicted Dakota Theriot, accused of killing his girlfriend, her family and his parents before fleeing to Virginia, on three charges of first-degree murder.
Theriot was indicted in the deaths of Summer Ernest, her brother and her father. The jury handed down the indictment Thursday morning.
Authorities say Theriot fatally shot the Ernests and then killed his parents at their neighboring Ascension Parish home.
He was arrested the next day at his grandmother's home in Virginia. Fearing he would show up, she had checked into a hotel and asked authorities to check her home.
Theriot already is charged with offenses including first-degree murder in his parents’ deaths in Ascension Parish.
