Caught on camera: Woman steals full plate of cupcake samples from FL bakery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL (WPLG/CNN) - A cupcake maker in Florida says she just wants her pink plate back after a customer allegedly ran off with it and all the free samples on top.
Andrea Bernal, who works at Ali’s Sweet Treats in Miami, says a couple walked in Saturday night and bought some goodies. Before leaving with their purchase, the man spotted the free cupcake samples and ate one.
"I think he eats it with the paper, actually, because we had them on little papers,” Bernal said.
But that’s not the strangest thing the bakery’s security cameras caught on tape.
When the employee turned away, the woman grabbed the entire plate of cupcake samples and quickly ran out the door.
"I think she definitely enjoyed the samples,” Bernal said. “I would love to think that our cupcakes are that good."
But joking aside, Bernal says the act was shameful.
"We're hurt because we're a small company, so we work really hard and we want everybody to be happy. It's just kind of like really unnecessary and childish to do something like that," she said.
Still, Bernal will keep serving free samples, and she even says the couple caught on video is welcome to come back, as long as they return the pink plate.
