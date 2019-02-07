Best friends remember Trooper Lucas Dowell as a man driven to help others

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) - Virginia State Trooper Lucas Dowell’s best friends say he was a man passionate about helping the people around him.
“He had a passion to serve and more importantly, a passion to make people’s lives better,” said Dowell’s best friend, Aaron Clampitt.
Dowell saw law enforcement as a place where he could help people the most. It's a career he set his sights on at an early age.
“Growing up, he wanted to be a U.S. Marshal or FBI down the road,” best friend, Adam Clampitt, remembered.
The Clampitts, brothers who grew up in Chilhowie, watched Dowell follow his dreams from the beginning. The three became best friends in grade school.
"He was pretty much a brother to us," Aaron Clampitt said.
“We lived half a mile from each other growing up, and I still live right down the road from him now,” said Adam Clampitt.
They shared life’s big moments. Dowell was in both of their weddings. The Clampitts say Dowell was always there, sharing good times and shouldering the tougher moments.
“No matter what was going on in his life, your problems were more important. He put your problems and other people’s problems above his own,” said Aaron Clampitt.
But even during those difficult times, Dowell's friends say his smile never left his face.
"You could never be mad when he was around," Aaron Clampitt said through tears. "He was such a blessing."
A blessing, they say, for those he loved and those he sought to serve.
“You couldn’t have asked for a better man to become a police officer and serve this state,” said Aaron Clampitt “I just miss him so much.”
A funeral service for Dowell will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Chilhowie Christian Church.
Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.