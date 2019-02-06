18-year-old charged with shooting another teen

18-year-old charged with shooting another teen
Reyez Smith (Source: Hopewell Police)
February 6, 2019 at 6:28 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 6:28 PM

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is charged after shooting a 17-year-old in the leg on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2800 block Courthouse Road around 4:30 p.m. for the report of multiple shots being fired.

While responding, police then received a report of a gunshot victim in 2700 block of Granby Street. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Reyez Smith, 18, with possession of a controlled substance, discharging a firearm within the city limits and reckless handling of a firearm resulting in injury. He was taken to Riverside Regional Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.