18-year-old charged with shooting another teen

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is charged after shooting a 17-year-old in the leg on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 2800 block Courthouse Road around 4:30 p.m. for the report of multiple shots being fired.
While responding, police then received a report of a gunshot victim in 2700 block of Granby Street. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police arrested Reyez Smith, 18, with possession of a controlled substance, discharging a firearm within the city limits and reckless handling of a firearm resulting in injury. He was taken to Riverside Regional Jail and is awaiting arraignment.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.
