Woman suspected of hitting school bus, removing her license plate arrested

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - A Sussex County woman faces multiple charges after police say she hit a school bus on Monday and took off after removing her license plate.
According to school officials, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 301 and Route 156 around 3:22 p.m.
Police said that a black Acura Integra - driven by Cierra Brockwell, 26 - hit the front bumper of the school bus, pulled over to take off the rear bumper that was hanging off the vehicle, removed her license plate and then took off. Police say she also removed the license plate.
There were 25 students on the school bus and none of them were injured.
Brockwell faces charges of:
- Failure to stop at scene of an accident
- Driving on a suspended license
- Reckless driving – failure to yield right-of-way
- Disregarding stop sign
- Operating uninsured motor vehicle
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.