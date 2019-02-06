Woman charged in Powhatan death investigation

POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) - One woman has been charged in the murder of 48-year-old John R. Rafter Jr.
Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office gathered indictments charging Karina M. Rafter, 43, with one count of first-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
She was taken into custody by Powhatan detectives and deputies shortly after.
The indictments come from the 2016 murder of Rafter Jr., which occurred in the 2000 block of Flint Hill Road in Powhatan.
A special prosecutor from the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will handle criminal charges.
The Powhatan Circuit Court gave Rafter a 50k secured bond, GPS home monitoring and she has been ordered to have no contact with her juvenile son.
