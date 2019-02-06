‘We are rising’: Richmond Schools’ superintendent gives State of the Schools address

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - On the same night of President Donald Trump’s address to the nation, the Richmond Schools’ superintendent held his own State of the Schools address.
Superintendent Jason Kamras was met with a full house at Martin Luther King Middle school Tuesday evening where he laid out his priorities for moving RPS forward.
"Less than half of our schools are accredited, and we have the lowest graduation rate in Virginia,” Kamras said.
He addressed the harsh realities teachers and students are facing.
"It’s criminal that our students and staff walk into buildings that have mold...broken tiles and no heat. We simply have to do better,” Kamras said.
Then there are conditions outside that become a major factor inside of our schools.
“Over the last four months, more than 20 RPS students have been shot and 6 have died. Most of our teachers were never trained to support young people facing such horrific trauma in their lives,” he said.
It’s why Kamras is pushing his “Dreams 4 RPS” plan to help guide the way to overcoming the odds.
"It’s going to take time, but we are on our way,” he said.
The plan includes a $150 million plan to modernize technology, partnering with schools to give eligible students full rides to college, and even having teachers visit every student in the district at their homes at least once a year.
The Kamras celebrated those who are working for the students.
“We’ve increased teacher pay by 2 percent and bus drivers by 10 percent,” he said.
He specifically highlighted RPS renaming Jeb Stuart elementary to Barack Obama elementary.
"School names are just symbols but symbols matter, especially when it comes to Richmond’s history and present on race…We are rising. We are rising together and nothing will stop us,” Kamras said.
Despite the pay raise, Kamras says Richmond ranks 30th in the nation when it comes to how well it pays teachers. He says RPS is thousands of dollars below the national average and he hopes state lawmakers will see this as a problem and change it.
