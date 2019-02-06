Virginia Capitol Police sergeant put on leave after potential white supremacist pictures surface

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Division of Capitol Police said Wednesday that a sergeant has been put on paid administrative leave after pictures surfaced on social media accounts that could be linked to white supremacy or nationalist groups.
A source close to Capitol Police tells NBC12 the investigation is surrounding these pictures of Sgt. Robert A. Stamm.
“There is a review policy in place, and we will follow that policy,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Capitol Police chief.
Multiple twitter accounts, including the Richmond sect of Antifa, began posting pictures of Stamm, displaying tattoos and other insignia, which the group says is connected to white supremacy/nationalist groups.
A picture from November 2018 posted by the Virginia Capitol Police shows Stamm getting promoted to sergeant within the Capitol Police.
