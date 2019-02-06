A tunnel and a hole in the floor: Belgium ponders bank heist

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP/Gray News) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the spectacular weekend bank robbery in Antwerp’s famed diamond district, and continue investigating the tunnels dug to get inside the vault for further clues about the heist.
The Antwerp prosecutor's office said Tuesday that a 27-year-old man from Georgia was arrested for grand theft and belonging to a gang. Police continued looking for more suspects, and for the loot, after some 30 deposit boxes were emptied at the bank on Sunday.
Robbers are believed to have dug a tunnel from a home several hundred meters away from the bank into the sewage system, and then a second tunnel from a sewer into the bank.
The landlord of the home said he had rented rooms several months ago to two brothers.
When police reacted to a warning call at the bank, they found the vault door still secured. It was only after they forced their way inside that they realized the sheer audacity of the robbery that had taken place — some 30 empty deposit boxes, a hole in the floor, a tunnel to the sewage system.
Clients were lining up by the dozen on Monday to find out if their boxes had been emptied.
What's clear is that the heist was as daring as it was dangerous. First, a tunnel had to be dug from a home several hundred meters away into the sewage system. Then, a move had to be made through the claustrophobic sewers, measuring less than a meter-wide toward the bank that could at any time get filled with water or noxious vapors.
And then? They had to dig a second tunnel to get up into the vault of the BNP Paribas branch.
After that, it was a case of getting as much as possible. It was a weekend, so the perpetrator or perpetrators had perhaps a bit more time.
When police arrived, they saw the vault was "still locked but the alarm was on." Once opened, they found the "hole in the floor."
With the help of the firefighting department they checked the sewage system in the neighborhood until they found the second tunnel.
The heist had the hallmarks of the Nice robbery in France in 1976 when 339 safe deposit boxes were cleaned out at the Societe Generale bank by the “sewer gang” on the summer weekend.
