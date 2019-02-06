Trash piles including diapers, syringes and furniture litter California beach after winter storm

SEAL BEACH, CA (KTLA/CNN) - Heavy rain in southern California means tons of trash is ending up on the coastline.
That's because storm drains along the San Gabriel River carry garbage to the beach.
The litter extends beyond seal beach after several days of rain.
Locals say it happens every time it rains.
They find everything, clothes, bags, toys and recently, even a couch.
Some people don't even go into the water anymore it's so bad.
Local volunteer groups are trying to help clean up the trash.
One event set for Seal Beach this Saturday.
