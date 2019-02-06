Tabol Brewing pours glasses in Northside

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The booming brewery wave in Richmond has struck the Northside.
“It’s a fun part of Richmond, and we want to be a part of it,” said co-owner Travis Dise.
Tabol Brewing has opened its doors at 704 Dawn Street near Battery Park.
“Really excited. We were pretty anxious to get here, it took us longer than expected, so were super happy to be open,” said Dise.
Founders Nic Caudle and Travis Dise purchased the 8,000-square-foot building and converted it into a brewery. Previously, the building was home to a glass fabrication shop.
“The previous tenant here was a glass fabricator and distributor of scientific glass, so he had a lot of really interested pieces that he gave to use and we we’re happy to put it on display," said Dise.
From the lighting to classical paintings, the brewery has an atmosphere that owners call unique, interesting, fun and comfortable.
In addition to the taproom, Tabol also built a large outdoor patio area.
“It’s pretty large and accommodating, and we got a lounge pit down here and hopefully in the future we’ll have a fire pit down there, as well,” said Dise.
The brewers say their small batch beers focus on flavors that are crisp, dry and light.
“We take our house beer and blend it together and we age on whatever kind of in season fruit we have,” said Dise.
Owners say they’re still working out Tabol’s hours of operation but they’re excited for what’s yet to come.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.