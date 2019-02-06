Richmond Family Magazine Story Time features Sarah Bloom

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Sarah Bloom will join RVA Storyteller Just Joan for Richmond Family Magazine’s Story Time.
The event is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Saxon Shoes in Short Pump Town Center, between 9:15 - 10 a.m.
When Bloom isn’t spending time with her husband and three young children, the supermom can be seen anchoring NBC12′s morning shows.
Bloom graced the cover of Richmond Family Magazine in September with her then newborn daughter, Marian.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.