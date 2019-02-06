Richmond City Health District giving away free flu shots

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond City Health district is giving away flu shots at various locations now through April because influenza peaks this time of year.
There are different locations for every day of the week. Mondays shots are available at the Creighton Resource Center on Creighton Road. Tuesdays are at the Gilpin Resource Center, Thursdays will be at the Richmond City Health District.
- Mondays – Creighton Resource Center, 2150 Creighton Road
- Tuesdays – Gilpin Resource Center, 436 Calhoun Street
- Wednesdays – Mosby Resource Center, 1536 Coalter Street
- Thursdays – 1742 Clarkson Road, Apt. A
