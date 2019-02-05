Police: More victims come forward after Waveland man charged with molesting children

WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) - Police say more victims have come forward after a Waveland man was arrested on charges of child molestation.
According to Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast, four more people contacted investigators since news broke Monday afternoon that Harry Trest had been arrested. Trest, 74, is facing charges after allegedly molesting two children in Waveland.
The latest victims to come forward say they are family members of Trest and were between the ages of four and 13 when he reportedly touched them in inappropriate ways. The alleged abuse happened out of state.
Because the allegations of sexual misconduct occurred outside of Mississippi, Waveland police can’t charge Trest with those crimes. However, investigators say the stories are identical to what the other two children told them about incidents that happened with Trest last summer and over the holidays when their families would visit Trest in Waveland.
“As far as the way he would speak to them, the way he would approach them, all the grooming that was done on our recent victims was also done on those in the past,” said Investigator Jamie Nelson.
Trest is charged with four counts of sexual battery, four counts of child molestation, and four counts of dissemination of sexually-oriented material to a child. The children linked to those charges were girls under the age of 10 when they were reportedly abused.
Trest is in Hancock County Jail without bond until his initial court appearance. Police say Trest has lived in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and South Carolina.
Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669 and speak with Investigator Jamie Nelson.
