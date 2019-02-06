Orcas spotted off Virginia Beach

2 KILLER WHALES off of Virginia Beach, Va!!!! While offshore Seabass fishing we encountered an orca. We sailed parallel to him for a mile or so, then we eased ahead and slowed down to see nature’s beauty in person. After saying hello we headed back and saw another male headed east. Truly one of the coolest things I’ve ever witnessed on the water. Epic day on PHC, and we crushed the fish too. #phcvb #oakleyfishing #ndtackle