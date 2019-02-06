Orcas spotted off Virginia Beach

February 5, 2019 at 10:14 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 10:14 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WWBT) - Two orcas were spotted 65 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach Sunday by a charter boat.

Playin' Hookey Charters spotted the killer whales while offshore seabass fishing.

2 KILLER WHALES 65 miles off of Virginia Beach!! February 3, 2019. Filmed aboard Playin Hookey Charters. #phcvb #oakleyfishing #ndtackle

The charter boat sailed along side the one for about a mile, then on their way back to shore spotted another orca heading east.

“Truly one of the coolest things I’ve ever witnessed on the water. Epic day on PHC, and we crushed the fish too,” Playin' Hookey Charters posted to Facebook.

