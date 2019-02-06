Northam gets special attention during Trump’s State of the Union

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump implored Congress Tuesday to move past political gridlock in favor of bipartisan cooperation before he dug in on the border security fight that threatens to shut down the government yet again.
He also mentioned embattled Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who, before people were calling for him to resign over a racist photo from his medical school yearbook page, was at the center of a firestorm over a failed Virginia abortion bill.
“We had the case of the governor of Virginia where he basically stated he would execute a baby after birth,” according to Trump’s prepared remarks.
The New York Times rated that statement, and many others in Trump’s address, false.
Though some, including the Virginia GOP, said Northam was endorsing infanticide, he was referring to “the tragic and extremely rare case in which a woman with a nonviable pregnancy or severe fetal abnormalities went into labor,” as his spokeswoman said.