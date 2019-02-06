News to know for Feb. 6: State of the Union address; VCU emergency test; Valentine’s Day pop-up comes to RVA

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We are half-way through this week and “hump day” is here! As you power through to finish the week, take a look at everything you need to know today.
At yesterday’s State of the Union address, President Donald Trump urged Washington officials to govern “not as two parties, but as one nation.”
The president also brought attention to investigations into his administration and finances, saying “If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation.”
Trump made mention of Governor Northam’s comments on late-term abortions as well, stating “These are living, feeling, beautiful babies who will never get the chance to share their love and dreams with the world. And then, we had the case of the governor of Virginia where he basically stated he would execute a baby after birth."
Richmond Public Schools' Superintendent Jason Kamras held his State of the Schools address yesterday.
The superintendent discussed many of the harsh realities within the school system, including graduation rates, building conditions and violence that many students face.
Kamras told attendees of his ‘Dream 4 RPS’ plan, which includes a $150 million plan to modernize technology, partnerships with schools to give eligible students full rides to college, and having teachers visit every student in the district at their homes at least once a year.
Sirens and other alerts will go off Wednesday at noon, but don’t be alarmed – it’s just a test by VCU.
The university will conduct a full test for all its emergency communication systems, including email, text messages, digital signs, social media posts and sirens on both the Monroe Park and MCV campuses.
Eastern Virginia Medical School said it is looking into how the racist photo on Gov. Ralph Northam’s yearbook page was published.
School officials spoke out in a press conference Tuesday on several racist photos found in the school’s yearbooks in the last three decades.
“There is no place for these type of photos and we regret what has happened,” Vice Rector for the Board of Visitors Mark Warden said.
A fire caused significant damage to a home in Henrico Tuesday evening.
Henrico Fire crews were called just before 10 p.m. to the 2600 block of Gresham Avenue in the Lakeside area.
The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day at RVA’s first immersive pop-up event inspired by love!
The For Lovers pop-up is a short-term creative experience featuring immersive art, installations and activities for attendees to enjoy.
The For Lovers Pop-up will be held at The Well Art Gallery, located at 1309 Hull Street in Richmond.
The installation will be open Feb. 14 and Feb. 15, from 6 – 11 p.m., and Feb. 16 from 12 – 11 p.m.
Warm weather continues through Friday, with above-average temperatures through the week.
However, cold temperatures are set to return this weekend.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.