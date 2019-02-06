National Signing Day: Central Virginia athletes pick their colleges

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Wednesday is National Signing Day where athletes from high schools are choosing what colleges to take their talents.
Here’s a look at the commitments:
HENRICO HIGH SCHOOL
Khalil Finger - Football - VMI
MONACAN HIGH SCHOOL
Todd Elkins- Track- Lynchburg
Lexi Edwards - Gymnastics - Ohio State
Rebekah Chase - Cross Country - Averett
Savana Capell - Lacrosse - Ferris
Ryan Polino - Swimming - Delaware
Molly Shand - Swimming - Lynchburg
Christa Jones - Swimming - UNC Asheville
Jeff Schulze - Football - Averett
Taylor Green - Football - Charleston
Tanner Addams - Football - Old Dominion
Tristan Mann - Football - VMI
Stone Snyder - Football- VMI
