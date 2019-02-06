National Signing Day: Central Virginia athletes pick their colleges

National Signing Day: Central Virginia athletes pick their colleges
Khalil Finger will be playing football at VMI. (Source: NBC12)
By Marc Davis | February 6, 2019 at 10:05 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 10:13 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Wednesday is National Signing Day where athletes from high schools are choosing what colleges to take their talents.

Here’s a look at the commitments:

HENRICO HIGH SCHOOL

Khalil Finger - Football - VMI

MONACAN HIGH SCHOOL

Todd Elkins- Track- Lynchburg

Lexi Edwards - Gymnastics - Ohio State

Rebekah Chase - Cross Country - Averett

Savana Capell - Lacrosse - Ferris

Ryan Polino - Swimming - Delaware

Molly Shand - Swimming - Lynchburg

Christa Jones - Swimming - UNC Asheville

Jeff Schulze - Football - Averett

Taylor Green - Football - Charleston

Tanner Addams - Football - Old Dominion

Tristan Mann - Football - VMI

Stone Snyder - Football- VMI

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.