Man accused of tearing down police memorial faces judge

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The man accused of tearing down a police memorial will face a judge Wednesday morning.
Quincy Chapman, 33, is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. in Hamilton County Municipal Court. He is held on a vandalism charge at the Hamilton County jail.
Chapman was caught on surveillance video taking down wreaths from the Fraternal Order of Police’s headquarters on Central Parkway in the West End, according to Cincinnati police.
The wreaths were put up last month for Colerain Township Police Officer Dale Woods, who was killed in the line of duty.
FOP President Sgt. Dan Hils posted the image of Chapman, along with the black and blue wreaths on the Support The Blue In Cincy Facebook page.
The wreaths would have remained in place in honor of a detective with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Bill Brewer, who was shot to death in a standoff Saturday night, Hils said.
