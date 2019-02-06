How to cut streaming service subscription costs

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/WXIX) - Subscriptions used to mean newspapers and magazines, but now, we’re talking about meal kits, music and video streaming.
Netflix is the latest company to hike prices for subscribers, with a $2-a-month hike for most customers!
If another rate increase is making you think about how much you’re spending on monthly subscriptions, here’s how to save some money.
The problem isn’t just the subscription costs—it’s that too many people have no idea what they’re spending on them.
A recent survey from Waterstone Management Group finds 84 percent of Americans grossly underestimate their monthly subscription spending.
In fact, when asked to estimate that spending, people guessed they spent $79-a-month, on average.
But when they actually counted up all of those subscriptions, they realized they were spending $237-a-month!
Here’s how to cut that down.
First, check your credit card accounts and make a list of all of the subscriptions you have.
Some of the sneakiest subscriptions are the ones you sign up for as a free trial—but then neglect to cancel, so you’re billed for them.
If you haven’t used that subscription in a month, cancel it.
And look for ways to cut redundant services.
Maybe that means shelving Hulu for a week, to see if you could live with just Netflix, or vice versa.
$9.99 a month doesn’t feel like much, but that’s $120 a year, multiplied by four or five or more, if you have several subscriptions.
So pruning that back will save you quite a bit.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.