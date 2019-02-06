Henrico kitchen fire displaces 4 residents

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A morning house fire has displaced two adults and two children in Henrico County.
Henrico fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Parrish Street at 6:25 this morning for report of a house fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered fire coming from the front of the house. The fire was quickly extinguished.
No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross is assisting the four displaced residents.
The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office remains on scene investigating the cause of the fire, which appears to have started in the kitchen.
Henrico Fire reminds everyone that all residents should know two ways to escape from every room in your home.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.