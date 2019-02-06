Hanover schools launches anonymous bullying reporting tool

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Hanover County public schools is launching a tool where students and parents can report bullying incidents with just a click of a button.
Wednesday HCPS announced the “Stand Up, Speak Out – Stop Bullying Now” initiative aimed at supporting the safety and mental health needs of students.
“The well-being of our students is our highest priority,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Gill. “We are committed to meeting their ever-increasing, evolving, and complex needs, and this new tool is an important addition to advancing our efforts.”
The anonymous digital reporting tab is located on the homepage of every Hanover County public school. You can also find it under the “Students” and “Parents” tabs on the main menu.
“School administrators and counselors will directly receive the information and will work to resolve the concern as quickly as possible during normal business hours,” a news release stated.
