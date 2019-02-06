Grocery store fire leaves 1 firefighter injured

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA (WWBT) -One firefighter was injured while battling a grocery store fire in Ettrick along Chesterfield Avenue.
Crews were returning to the firehouse Wednesday afternoon from another call when they saw smoke pouring from Queens Bridge Mart and Deli across the street.
Officials said first said at the scene two firefighters were injured, but now say only one was treated and is expected to be OK.
Two people were displaced from the apartments above the store.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
