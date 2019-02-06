Former Richmond talk radio host struck, killed by passing train in Texas

HALTOM CITY, Texas (WWBT/AP) - A talk radio host has died after he was struck by a train in North Texas while jogging alongside railroad tracks.
Police in Haltom City, adjacent to Fort Worth, say wireless earbuds were found that indicate 49-year-old Michael "Doc" Thompson may not have heard the Amtrak train as he jogged in the same direction of the train Tuesday.
Thompson previously worked in Richmond as a talk radio host at WRVA.
“Doc brought a smile with him wherever he went and had huge sense of humor,” WRVA posted to their website.
Thompson was a conservative radio host who previously worked for Glenn Beck’s The Blaze radio. Beck told theblaze.com that Thompson was “one of those one-in-a-million talents.”
Ron Phillips, an owner along with Thompson and others in Mojo 5.0 Radio, said Wednesday that he worked with the Tarrant County medical examiner's office to identify Thompson.
Phillips says Thompson was struck less than a mile from the Mojo 5.0 offices in Haltom City.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with his family’s expenses.
