Forecast: Warm through Friday, then a cold weekend

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - High temperatures through Friday stay well above average. We could even hit a record tomorrow (Thursday)
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain possible late afternoon with best chance this evening (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy and breezy with scattered morning rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. Record high is 74 (2017) which could be broken. (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a stray shower possible with a cold front. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. Turning colder late. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, but still mainly dry. Lows in the 30s, highs mid 40s.
The forecast for Monday and Tuesday is rain as of now. There is the potential for a wintry mix or even snow but it’s only a possibility right now. We are leaning toward rain.
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. Lows mid 30s, highs upper 40s. (Rain chance 60%)
TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain. Lows low 30s. Highs in the 40s. (Precip chance 60%)
