First Alert: Winter’s return possible

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Cold temperatures will be returning to Virginia this weekend, but we’ll be watching early next week for the potential for some wintry precipitation as well. While signs at this point are indicating mainly cold rainy weather early next week for RVA, there will be the possibility for ice and/or snow for parts of the Virginia Piedmont Monday night into Tuesday. Much will depend on how much cold air builds southward and interacts with a developing system from the southwest.
We have posted a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday to give you a heads-up that parts of the area could be dealing with wintry weather. Highest chances would be west and north of Richmond.
Here are the GFS forecast maps for Monday evening and Tuesday morning. This model is showing snow chances even for central Virginia and RVA. The European model is MUCH less snowy than the GFS, so we’ll continue to monitor.
Here is the Euro model which shows just rain for much of Virginia
Stay tuned to NBC12 online, on TV and on the App for updates.
