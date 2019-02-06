First Alert: Winter’s return possible

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Cold temperatures will be returning to Virginia this weekend, but we’ll be watching early next week for the potential for some wintry precipitation as well. While signs at this point are indicating mainly cold rainy weather early next week for RVA, there will be the possibility for ice and/or snow for parts of the Virginia Piedmont Monday night into Tuesday. Much will depend on how much cold air builds southward and interacts with a developing system from the southwest.