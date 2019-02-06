Fire causes significant damage to Henrico home

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A fire caused significant damage to a home in Henrico Tuesday evening.
Henrico Fire crews were called just before 10 p.m. to the 2600 block of Gresham Avenue in the Lakeside area.
When crews arrived, large amounts of fire could be seen shooting from the roof of the home.
Firefighters quickly entered the home to put out the blaze and confirm no one was inside.
No one was injured.
The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
