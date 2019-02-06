Digital Dialogue: A discussion about flu vaccines

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As we’re in the middle of flu season, you don’t want to miss out on our next Digital Dialogue as a panel of experts will join us to discuss the importance of getting a flu vaccine.
Doctors across the country are urging people with the flu to stay at home during the peak time of the season.
“Don’t go to the ER, don’t go to the urgent care, don’t go to your primary physician because you’re going to be spreading it,” said one doctor.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, you can join our Facebook Live conversation and ask your questions to our group, which includes:
- Kristen Duncan, the clinical care coordinator with Bon Secours Short Pump Emergency Department.
- Dr. Jeffrey Mason, the medical director of St. Mary’s Hospital and Short Pump Emergency Department.
- Dr. Valeria Madrid Malo Bohorquez, who specializes in internal medicine at Southside Regional Medical Center.
You can also observe the Digital Dialogue on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire.
NBC12′s Rachel Depompa and Jasmine Turner will host Thursday’s panel.
