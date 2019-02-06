Virginia Attorney General Herring says he wore blackface at a college party in 1980

RICHMOND, Va. - The Associated Press reports that Virginia’s Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring says he wore blackface at a college party in 1980, deepening state scandal.
In a statement issued Wednesday, he says he wore brown makeup and a wig in 1980 to look like a black rapper during a party as an undergraduate at the University of Virginia.
“It’s a mess,” said state Sen. Lionell Spruill (D-Chespeake) to the Washington Post as he emerged from the attorney general’s office building shortly before 11 a.m.
Wednesday’s statement from Herring comes days after he urged Gov. Ralph Northam to resign after a racist photo emerged on the governor’s yearbook page from 1984.
This is a developing story.
