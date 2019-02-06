Amber Alert canceled after Jackson Co. 2-year-old found safe, father turns himself in to Alabama law enforcement

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Amber Alert for two-year-old Genisis Makayla McCord of Pascagoula, Jackson County, Mississippi.
Genesis--who was taken by her father, 28-year-old Joe Quincy McCord, after he shot and killed her mother--has been found safe.
Alabama authorities confirmed that Joe Quincy McCord turned himself in to law enforcement in Mobile.
Genisis is described as a two-feet-tall black girl, with brown eyes and black hair. Her weight is unknown.
Joe Quincy McCord is described as a 28-year-old black man, who is five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
