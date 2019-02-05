Walls raised, roof goes onto second St. Jude Dream Home

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - NBC12 is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital again to raise money to help find a cure for childhood cancer, and give you the chance to win a brand new house in 2019.
Stylecraft Homes showed off its first time-lapse video of the Dream Home project as the walls went up early in the year:
The house is located in the Moseley area in Cambria Cove. Tickets to enter to win the home, which is valued at $478,000, will go on sale on March 20.
The home features:
- About 3,625 square feet in space
- 4 bedroms, 3.5 bathrooms and a second floor loft
- Designer kitchen with quartz countertops
- Finished basement with game room and theater room
Open house dates have been set:
- May 4-June 9 | Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
A winner will be announced on June 13.
Every $100 ticket purchase also provides the chance for secondary prizes valued at $1,000 or more:
- Tickets on Sale Prize: Tickets reserved by Friday, March 22 are eligible to win a Richmond Sports Fan package valued at $2,500, courtesy of Bon Secours Redskins Training Center (SMG) and the Richmond Squirrels
- Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by Friday, April 19 are eligible to win a $2,500 country concert experience including tickets, VIP access, and autographed memorabilia,, courtesy of K95
- Bonus Prize: Tickets reserved by Wednesday, May 31 are eligible to win a 2019 Ford Escape, courtesy of Richmond Ford
- Artesso® SmartTouch® Technology Kitchen Faucet in Stainless courtesy of Brizo®
- Two night stay at The Omni Homestead Resort courtesy of RVA Home Team brokered by eXp Realty
- Richmond Raceway Toyota 400 Prize Pack, including FairGround passes
- Baron Gas Grill & Grill Kit, courtesy of Green Top Hunt & Fish
- Richmond Dining Package
In 2018, NBC12 gave away a home in Chesterfield County and raised more than $866,000 for St. Jude.
Stylecraft owner Richard Kuhn said the project is rewarding and fosters a good community partnership.
“We had a great year last year, and we’re looking forward to exceeding those numbers this year,” Kuhn said.
