VCU to test emergency alert system Wednesday

VCU to test emergency alert system Wednesday
By Brian Tynes | February 5, 2019 at 4:06 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 4:06 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Sirens and other alerts will go off Wednesday at noon, but don’t be alarmed – it’s just a test by VCU.

The university will conduct a full test for all its emergency communication systems, including email, text messages, digital signs, social media posts and sirens on both the Monroe Park and MCV campuses.

A siren will sound for one minute as part of the test.

VCU Alert subscribers will receive a notice 10 minutes prior to the test as well as a text message when the test begins. A third message will be sent once the test has ended.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.