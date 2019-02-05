VCU to test emergency alert system Wednesday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Sirens and other alerts will go off Wednesday at noon, but don’t be alarmed – it’s just a test by VCU.
The university will conduct a full test for all its emergency communication systems, including email, text messages, digital signs, social media posts and sirens on both the Monroe Park and MCV campuses.
A siren will sound for one minute as part of the test.
VCU Alert subscribers will receive a notice 10 minutes prior to the test as well as a text message when the test begins. A third message will be sent once the test has ended.
