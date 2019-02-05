State trooper dead after shooting in raid near Farmville

CUMBERLAND, VA (WWBT) - A Virginia State Police Trooper and another man is dead after a shooting in a raid in Cumberland County late Monday.
State police say a Tactical Team was helping the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force with executing a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Cumberland Route (Route 45), which is just north of the town of Farmville.
“The Tactical Team had made entry into the residence shortly before 10 p.m. Monday when an adult male inside the residence began shooting at them,” Virginia State Police said in a news release. “The Tactical Team members returned fire.”
The trooper who was shot - Trooper Lucas B. Dowell - was transported to Southside Community Hospital in Farmville where he later died.
"This is an extremely difficult day for the State Police,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “We are humbled by Lucas’ selfless sacrifice and grateful for his dedicated service to the Commonwealth. He will forever be remembered by his State Police Family for his great strength of character, tenacity, valor, loyalty and sense of humor.”
Dowell is a Chilhowie native and graduated from the Virginia State Police’s 122nd Basic Session in November 2014.
The suspect, who was the only person inside the home, died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Dowell is survived by his parents and a sister.
“Since graduation he has been assigned to the Virginia State Police Appomattox Division,” Virginia State Police said. “His latest assignment was on patrol in Area 20, which encompasses the City of Lynchburg, and Amherst and Campbell counties. He was a member of the Appomattox Division Tactical Team - the equivalent of a SWAT Team.”
The incident remains under investigation.
